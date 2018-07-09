WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 9, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

759 PM PDT Sun Jul 8 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly wind of 15 to 25 knots with wind waves

2 to 4 feet. Winds may rise to west 25 to 35 knots with wind

waves of 3 to 5 feet Monday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather