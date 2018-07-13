WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, July 14, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

840 PM PDT Thu Jul 12 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WIND...Northwest 15 to 30 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT

TONIGHT...

* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 knots.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IS CANCELLED...

Seas have subsided.

