WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 23, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

841 AM PDT Sun Jul 22 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO

MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 8 PM this evening to midnight

PDT tonight.

* WIND AND WAVES...Westerly wind rising to 15 to 25 knots for a

few hours during the evening. Wind waves building to 2 to 4

feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

