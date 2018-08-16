WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, August 16, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

900 PM PDT Wed Aug 15 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS

FROM CAPE FLATTERY TO POINT GRENVILLE FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM

UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest winds of 15 to 25 knots will persist.

Waves will be in the 6 to 9 foot range.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE COASTAL WATERS

FROM CAPE FLATTERY TO POINT GRENVILLE FROM 10 NM OUT TO 60 NM

UNTIL 5 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest winds of 15 to 25 knots will persist.

Waves will be in the 6 to 9 foot range.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL U.S.

STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...West winds of 20 to 30 knots will ease late

tonight or early Thursday. Waves of 3 to 5 feet will also

subside late tonight or early Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR THE EAST ENTRANCE TO

THE U.S. STRAIT OF JUAN DE FUCA UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...West winds of 15 to 25 knots will ease late

tonight. Waves of 2 to 4 feet will also subside late tonight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather