WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, August 17, 2018

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

819 AM PDT Thu Aug 16 2018

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...

* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest winds are expected to be in the 10

to 25 knot range. Waves will be in the 6 to 9 foot range.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale

Warning...which is in effect until 5 AM PDT Friday. The Small

Craft Advisory is no longer in effect. The Gale Watch is no

longer in effect.

* WIND AND WAVES...West winds will be in the 15 to 25 knot range

today, increasing to the 25 to 35 knot range this evening. Waves

will be in the 2 to 5 foot range during the day but will build

to 4 to 6 feet early this evening.

* TIMING...The probable period of gale force winds will be between

6 PM and 2 AM PDT.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

* WIND AND WAVES...West winds will rise to 15 to 25 knots late

today before easing after midnight. Waves will be 5 or 6 feet.

