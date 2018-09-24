https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/WA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-13250979.php
WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 23, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
701 PM PDT Sun Sep 23 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Winds are not expected to exceed 20 knots.
_____
