WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 22, 2018
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
938 PM PST Fri Dec 21 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
8 PM PST SATURDAY...
* COMBINED SEAS...10 to 12 feet.
* BAR CONDITION...Rough.
* FIRST EBB...400 AM Saturday.
* SECOND EBB...400 PM Saturday afternoon a very strong ebb.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST SATURDAY
NIGHT...
* WINDS...Southeast wind 25 to 35 knots.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST SATURDAY
NIGHT...
* WINDS...Southeast wind 25 to 35 knots.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST SATURDAY
NIGHT...
* WINDS...Southeast wind 25 to 35 knots.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST SATURDAY
NIGHT...
* WINDS...South wind 25 to 35 kt easing to 20 to 30 kt Saturday
morning...then rising to 35 to 45 kt Saturday afternoon.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST SATURDAY
NIGHT...
* WINDS...South wind 25 to 35 kt easing to 20 to 30 kt Saturday
morning...then rising to 35 to 45 kt Saturday afternoon.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST SATURDAY
NIGHT...
* WINDS...South wind 25 to 35 kt easing to 20 to 30 kt Saturday
morning...then rising to 35 to 45 kt Saturday afternoon.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST SATURDAY
NIGHT...
* WINDS...South wind 25 to 35 kt easing to 20 to 30 kt Saturday
morning...then rising to 35 to 45 kt Saturday afternoon.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST SATURDAY
NIGHT...
* WINDS...South wind 25 to 35 kt easing to 20 to 30 kt Saturday
morning...then rising to 35 to 45 kt Saturday afternoon.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST SATURDAY
NIGHT...
* WINDS...South wind 25 to 35 kt easing to 20 to 30 kt Saturday
morning...then rising to 35 to 45 kt Saturday afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST
SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WIND...Southeast winds 15 to 25 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST
SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WIND...Southeast wind 20 to 30 knots.
