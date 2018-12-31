WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 31, 2018
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
236 AM PST Mon Dec 31 2018
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST
EARLY THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest 15 to 25 knots. Combined seas 10 feet
with a dominant period of 10 to 11 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest 15 to 25 knots. Combined seas 10 feet
with a dominant period of 10 to 11 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WIND AND WAVES...Northwest 15 to 25 knots. Combined seas 10 feet
with a dominant period of 10 to 11 seconds.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
* WIND...Northeast 15 to 25 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
* WIND...North to northeast 15 to 25 knots.
_____
