WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 4, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
257 AM PST Thu Jan 3 2019
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
PST FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 7 PM this evening to 4 PM PST
Friday.
* WIND...Southerly 30 to 40 knots through this evening, subsiding
to 25 to 30 kts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
PST FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST
Friday.
* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 knots through this evening, subsiding
to 20 to 30 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WIND...East 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
PST FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 7 PM this evening to 4 PM PST
Friday.
* WIND...Southerly 30 to 40 knots through this evening, subsiding
to 20 to 30 kts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
PST FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 7 PM this evening to 4 PM PST
Friday.
* WIND...Southerly 30 to 40 knots through this evening, subsiding
to 25 to 30 kts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
PST FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST
Friday.
* WIND...Southerly 25 to 35 knots through this evening, subsiding
to 20 to 30 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
4 PM PST FRIDAY...
* COMBINED SEAS...10 to 14 feet.
* BAR CONDITION...Rough.
* FIRST EBB...245 PM today. Strong ebb
* SECOND EBB...315 AM tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
PST FRIDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 7 PM this evening to 4 PM PST
Friday.
* WIND...Southerly 30 to 40 knots through this evening, subsiding
to 20 to 30 kts.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
