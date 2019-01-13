WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 14, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
301 AM PST Sun Jan 13 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS
EVENING TO MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 8 PM this evening
to midnight PST tonight.
* GENERAL SEAS...4 to 6 ft rising again to 6 to 8 ft late
Sunday.
* FIRST EBB...Around 945 AM Sun. Seas near 7 ft.
* SECOND EBB...Around 930 PM Sun. Seas near 10 ft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather