https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/WA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-13531260.php
WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 15, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
300 AM PST Mon Jan 14 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM
THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT...
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* GENERAL SEAS...Seas near 10 ft through Monday evening.
* FIRST EBB...Around 1045 AM Monday. Seas near 11.
* SECOND EBB...Around 1030 PM Monday. Seas near 11 ft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
View Comments