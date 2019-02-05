WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 6, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
222 PM PST Tue Feb 5 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Northeast wind 20 to 30 kt.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST
THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for rough bar...which is in effect until 7 PM PST this
evening.
Combined seas 7 to 9 ft except building to 11 ft with breakers
possible during the strong maximum ebb currents around 5 PM
today. Another maximum ebb will occur around 530 AM Wednesday.
Bar conditions moderate except rough during the late afternoon
maximum ebb.
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
