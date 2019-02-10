WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 10, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
316 AM PST Sun Feb 10 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* General seas...Around 8 to 9 ft this morning, lowering to
around 7 to 8 ft this evening. Seas around 7 to 8 ft through
Monday morning.
* FIRST EBB...Around 8 AM this morning. Seas building to 10 ft.
* SECOND EBB...Around 8 PM this evening. Seas building to 9 ft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
