WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 25, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
331 PM PST Sun Feb 24 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST MONDAY...
* WINDS...Easterly winds 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST MONDAY...
* WINDS...Northeasterly winds 20 to 30 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 1 AM Monday to 4 AM PST
Tuesday.
* WINDS...Northerly winds 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 7 AM PST
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 1 AM Monday to 7 AM PST
Tuesday.
* WINDS...Easterly to northeasterly winds 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM MONDAY TO 7 AM PST
TUESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 1 AM Monday to 7 AM PST
Tuesday.
* WINDS...Easterly to northeasterly winds 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
