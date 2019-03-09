WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 11, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
217 AM PST Sat Mar 9 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IN EFFECT FROM
MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT TO 1 AM PDT MONDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory for hazardous seas...which is in effect from midnight
PST tonight to 1 AM PDT Monday.
* SEAS...Westerly 10 feet.
* DOMINANT PERIOD...18 seconds Saturday night falling to 16
seconds Sunday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are
expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid
shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking
waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break
much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.
Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.
