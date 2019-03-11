WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 11, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

258 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL

9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* General seas...Around 10 ft early this morning, decreasing to

around 8 ft this afternoon and evening, then increasing to 10 to

12 ft overnight into Tuesday morning.

* FIRST EBB...Around 815 AM this morning. Seas near 12 ft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

_____

