WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 11, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
258 AM PDT Mon Mar 11 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...
* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...
* General seas...Around 10 ft early this morning, decreasing to
around 8 ft this afternoon and evening, then increasing to 10 to
12 ft overnight into Tuesday morning.
* FIRST EBB...Around 815 AM this morning. Seas near 12 ft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
_____
