WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 17, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

234 PM PDT Sat Mar 16 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 5 PM

PDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 1 PM to 5 PM PDT

Sunday.

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* GENERAL SEAS...Around 3 to 4 feet this afternoon, building to

6 to 8 feet later tonight. Sea remain 6 to 8 feet through

Sunday.

* FIRST EBB...Around 230 AM Sunday. Seas building to 9 feet.

* SECOND EBB...Around 245 PM Sunday. Seas building to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

_____

