WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, March 17, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

239 AM PDT Sun Mar 17 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS REMAINS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

* SEAS...Westerly swell around 10 feet this morning.

* DOMINANT PERIOD...15 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas means that waves are

expected to be hazardous to small craft. Mariners should avoid

shoaling areas. Long period swell can sharpen into large breaking

waves in shoaling areas. It is not unusual for waves to break

much farther from shoaling areas than is normally experienced.

Remember, breaking waves can easily capsize even larger vessels.

