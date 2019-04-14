WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 15, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

332 AM PDT Sun Apr 14 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM

PDT MONDAY...

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* GENERAL SEAS...Around 10 ft, easing to 7 ft early Monday

morning, and then to 5 ft Monday late afternoon.

* FIRST EBB...Around 115 PM Sunday. Seas to 13 ft.

* SECOND EBB...Around 215 AM Monday. Seas to 10 ft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

_____

