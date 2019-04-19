WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, April 19, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

217 AM PDT Fri Apr 19 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR CONDITIONS UNTIL 8 AM

TODAY, AND FROM 4 PM TO 8 PM TODAY, AND AGAIN 4 AM TO 8 AM

SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 4 AM to 8 AM PDT

Saturday.

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* General seas...6 to 7 ft today through Sat morning.

* FIRST EBB...Very strong. Around 530 AM today. Seas near 11 ft

with breakers.

* SECOND EBB...Around 545 PM today. Seas near 10 ft with

breakers likely.

* THIRD EBB...Very strong. Around 615 AM Sat. Seas near 11 ft

with breakers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR CONDITIONS UNTIL 8 AM

TODAY, AND FROM 4 PM TO 8 PM TODAY, AND AGAIN 4 AM TO 8 AM

SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 4 AM to 8 AM PDT

Saturday.

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* General seas...6 to 7 ft today through Sat morning.

* FIRST EBB...Very strong. Around 530 AM today. Seas near 11 ft

with breakers.

* SECOND EBB...Around 545 PM today. Seas near 10 ft with

breakers likely.

* THIRD EBB...Very strong. Around 615 AM Sat. Seas near 11 ft

with breakers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR CONDITIONS UNTIL 8 AM

TODAY, AND FROM 4 PM TO 8 PM TODAY, AND AGAIN 4 AM TO 8 AM

SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft

Advisory for rough bar, which is in effect from 4 AM to 8 AM PDT

Saturday.

* IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* General seas...6 to 7 ft today through Sat morning.

* FIRST EBB...Very strong. Around 530 AM today. Seas near 11 ft

with breakers.

* SECOND EBB...Around 545 PM today. Seas near 10 ft with

breakers likely.

* THIRD EBB...Very strong. Around 615 AM Sat. Seas near 11 ft

with breakers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather