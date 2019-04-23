WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 23, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
241 AM PDT Tue Apr 23 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM
PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TONIGHT...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT
this afternoon. A Gale Watch has also been issued. This Gale
Watch is in effect from this afternoon through late tonight.
* WIND...West wind 15 to 25 knots this afteroon, increasing to 25
to 35 knots this evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WIND...West wind 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather