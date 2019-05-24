WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, May 24, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
309 AM PDT Fri May 24 2019
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT SATURDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Gale
Warning...which is in effect until 2 PM PDT Saturday. The Small
Craft Advisory is no longer in effect. The Gale Watch is no
longer in effect.
* WAVES/SEAS...Combined seas 13 to 17 feet into Saturday
afternoon.
* WIND...Northwest 25 to 40 knots easing Saturday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WIND/SEAS...Northwest wind 15 to 30 knots. Northwest swell 8
feet building to 11 or 12 feet tonight into Saturday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...
Winds have eased to 20 knots or less.
...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
Winds have eased to 20 knots or less.
...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
Winds have eased to 20 knots or less.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect until 6 PM PDT this evening.
* WIND AND WAVES...West wind 15 to 25 knots. Wind waves 2 to 4
feet. West swell 8 feet at 9 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
