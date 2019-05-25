WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 25, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
256 AM PDT Sat May 25 2019
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 6 PM
PDT this evening.
* WIND...Northwest 25 to 35 knots easing to 20 to 30 knots this
afternoon and to 10 to 20 knots tonight.
* WAVES/SEAS...Combined seas 10 to 13 feet with a dominant period
of 10 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 6 PM
PDT this evening.
* WIND...Northwest 25 to 35 knots easing to 20 to 30 knots this
afternoon and to 10 to 20 knots tonight.
* WAVES/SEAS...Combined seas 10 to 13 feet with a dominant period
of 10 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR HAZARDOUS SEAS IS CANCELLED...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 6 PM
PDT this evening.
* WIND...Northwest 25 to 35 knots easing to 20 to 30 knots this
afternoon and to 10 to 20 knots tonight.
* WAVES/SEAS...Combined seas 10 to 13 feet with a dominant period
of 10 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Winds have eased to 20 knots or less.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR ROUGH BAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL
6 PM PDT THIS EVENING...
* COMBINED SEAS...10 to 12 feet.
* BAR CONDITION...Rough.
* FIRST EBB...945 AM today.
* SECOND EBB...11 PM today.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather