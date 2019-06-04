WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, June 4, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
303 AM PDT Tue Jun 4 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WAVES/SEAS...Wind waves 2 to 4 feet.
* WIND...Westerly 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WAVES/SEAS...Wind waves 2 to 4 feet.
* WIND...Westerly 15 to 25 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WAVES/SEAS...Wind waves 2 to 4 feet.
* WIND...Westerly 15 to 25 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WAVES/SEAS...Wind waves 2 to 4 feet.
* WIND...Westerly 15 to 25 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WAVES/SEAS...Wind waves 2 to 4 feet.
* WIND...Westerly 15 to 25 knots.
