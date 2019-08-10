WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, August 10, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

234 AM PDT Sat Aug 10 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 AM

PDT Sunday.

* WIND...West 15 to 30 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to midnight

PDT tonight.

* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

PDT SUNDAY...

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft

Advisory...which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT

Sunday.

* WIND...Southwest 15 to 25 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

_____

