WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 21, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
251 AM PDT Tue Aug 20 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM
PDT Wednesday.
* WIND...Southerly 15 to 30 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM
PDT Wednesday.
* WIND...Southeast 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM
PDT WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Small Craft
Advisory...which is in effect from 11 PM this evening to 5 PM PDT
Wednesday.
* WIND...Southeast 15 to 25 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
_____
