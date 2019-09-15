WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, September 15, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

333 AM PDT Sun Sep 15 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds and seas have eased behind the surface front that moved

through the area overnight.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WINDS AND SEAS...Southerly winds 15 to 25 kt. Wind waves 2 to 4

feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

