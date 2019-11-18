WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 18, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
156 AM PST Mon Nov 18 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 AM PST
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TO 11 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Small Craft
Advisory, which is in effect from 6 PM to 11 PM PST this evening.
* General seas...Around 6 to 8 ft through Monday.
* FIRST EBB...Around 845 AM Monday. Seas near 11 ft with breakers
likely.
* SECOND EBB...Around 845 PM Monday. Seas near 11 ft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
This Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected
to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances.
_____
