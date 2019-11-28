WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 28, 2019
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
242 AM PST Thu Nov 28 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WIND...Northeast wind 20 to 30 knots easing to 15 to 25 knots in
the afternoon.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WIND...North to northeast wind 25 to 35 knots easing to 15 to 30
knots this morning.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WIND...North to northeast wind 25 to 35 knots easing to 15 to 30
knots this morning.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WIND...North to northeast wind 25 to 35 knots easing to 15 to 30
knots this morning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WIND...East wind 20 to 30 knots easing to 15 to 25 knots in the
afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WIND...East wind 20 to 30 knots easing to 15 to 25 knots in the
afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WIND...East wind 20 to 30 knots easing to 15 to 25 knots in the
afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WIND...East wind 20 to 30 knots easing to 15 to 25 knots in the
afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WIND...East wind 20 to 30 knots easing to 15 to 25 knots in the
afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WIND...East wind 20 to 30 knots easing to 15 to 25 knots in the
afternoon.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WIND...North to northeast wind 25 to 35 knots easing to 15 to 30
knots this morning.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WIND...North to northeast wind 25 to 35 knots easing to 15 to 30
knots this morning.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WIND...North to northeast wind 25 to 35 knots easing to 15 to 30
knots this morning.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WIND...East wind 20 to 30 knots easing to 15 to 25 knots in the
afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WIND...East wind 20 to 30 knots easing to 15 to 25 knots in the
afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WIND...East wind 20 to 30 knots easing to 15 to 25 knots in the
afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WIND...East wind 20 to 30 knots easing to 15 to 25 knots in the
afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WIND...East wind 20 to 30 knots easing to 15 to 25 knots in the
afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WIND...East wind 20 to 30 knots easing to 15 to 25 knots in the
afternoon.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 knots.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WIND...Northeast wind 20 to 30 knots easing to 15 to 25 knots in
the afternoon.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather