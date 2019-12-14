WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 15, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
300 AM PST Sat Dec 14 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...14 to 16 ft early this morning gradually
decreasing today to 8 to 10 ft by late Saturday night.
- FIRST EBB...Around 6 AM Saturday. Seas near 17 ft with
breakers likely.
- SECOND EBB...Very strong. Around 6 PM Saturday. Seas near 15
ft with breakers.
- THIRD EBB...Around 645 AM Sunday. Seas near 11 ft.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Until midnight PST tonight.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
_____
