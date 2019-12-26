WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 26, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

250 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM

PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 10

to 12 feet at 14 seconds. For the first Small Craft Advisory,

south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 10 to 12 feet at 15 seconds.

For the second Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt and

seas 12 to 15 feet at 17 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out

10 Nm and Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10

To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon today to 8 PM PST this

evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PST today.

For the Small Craft Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 4 PM

PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South to Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt through midnight

becoming west and seas 12 to 15 feet at 17 seconds.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar, Coastal Waters From Point Grenville

To Cape Shoalwater Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Point

Grenville To Cape Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm, Coastal Waters From

James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters

From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South/Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt becoming west after

midnight and easing. Seas 10 to 13 feet at 17 seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PST

FRIDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 2 AM

PST Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 AM to 7 AM

PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

_____

