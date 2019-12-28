WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 29, 2019

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

256 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

11 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...10 to 12 ft. Seas will briefly fall to around

7 to 9 ft this morning and early this afternoon.

- FIRST EBB...Around 6 AM Saturday. Seas to 11 ft.

- SECOND EBB...Very strong around 6 PM Saturday. Seas to 14 ft

with breakers likely.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning and again from 3 PM this

afternoon to 11 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

