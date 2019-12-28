WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 29, 2019
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
256 AM PST Sat Dec 28 2019
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS
MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...10 to 12 ft. Seas will briefly fall to around
7 to 9 ft this morning and early this afternoon.
- FIRST EBB...Around 6 AM Saturday. Seas to 11 ft.
- SECOND EBB...Very strong around 6 PM Saturday. Seas to 14 ft
with breakers likely.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning and again from 3 PM this
afternoon to 11 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
_____
