WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 3, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

247 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 14 to 16 feet subsiding to 12 to 14 feet

this afternoon. Bar conditions severe becoming rough this

afternoon.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 40 kt and seas 16

to 21 feet at 15 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, west

winds 15 to 30 kt and seas 15 to 19 feet at 18 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon Thursday to 4 AM PST

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PST

Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 kt and seas 11 to 16 feet at 18

seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 40 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon Thursday to 6 PM PST

Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM PST

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 40 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon today to 6 PM PST

Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this

morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

_____

