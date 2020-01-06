WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 7, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

207 AM PST Mon Jan 6 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Combined seas 11 to 14 feet. Bar conditions rough.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Maximum ebb currents will occur around 115 PM today and

145 AM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

East winds 10 to 20 knots will become southwest.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands, West

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Central U. S.

Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands, West

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Central U. S.

Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands, West

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Central U. S.

Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,

Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands, West

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Central U. S.

Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt

with seas around 15 feet at 12 seconds. For the Gale Watch

Tuesday, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 13 to 17 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PST Tuesday.

For the Gale Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather