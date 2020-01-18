WA Marine Warning and Forecast
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
307 AM PST Sat Jan 18 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...10 to 13 ft late through Sunday.
- FIRST EBB...Around 1115 AM Saturday. Seas to 12 ft with
breakers likely.
- SECOND EBB...Around 1145 PM Saturday. Seas to 15 ft with
breakers possible.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 10 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
