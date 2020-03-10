WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

305 AM PDT Tue Mar 10 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater

10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt...becoming west to

northwesterly on Wednesday.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out

10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out

10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10

To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island

10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt...becoming west to

northwesterly on Wednesday.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out

10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out

10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10

To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island

10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt...becoming west to

northwesterly on Wednesday.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out

10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out

10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10

To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island

10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt...becoming west to

northwesterly on Wednesday.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out

10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out

10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10

To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island

10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt...becoming west to

northwesterly on Wednesday.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out

10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out

10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10

To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island

10 To 60 Nm.

* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt...becoming northwesterly on

Wednesday.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From noon today to 5 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 PM

PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 5 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

