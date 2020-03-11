WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 11, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

250 AM PDT Wed Mar 11 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...3 to 5 ft building to 7 to 8 ft

this afternoon.

- FIRST EBB....Strong around 645 AM Wednesday. Seas to

8 ft with breakers possible.

- SECOND EBB...Strong around 7 PM Wednesday. Seas to

10 ft with breakers likely.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

