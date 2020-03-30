WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, March 30, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
255 AM PDT Mon Mar 30 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
NOON PDT TODAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM
PDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...5 to 7 ft tonight building to between 7 and
9 ft Monday afternoon.
- FIRST EBB...Around 9 AM Monday. Seas to 10 ft with
breakers likely.
- SECOND EBB...Around 930 PM Monday. Seas to 11 ft with
breakers likely.
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, from 7 AM this morning to noon
PDT today. Small Craft Advisory, from 8 PM this evening to 1
AM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
