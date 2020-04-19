https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/weather/article/WA-Marine-Warning-and-Forecast-15210930.php
WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, April 19, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
233 AM PDT Sun Apr 19 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
Winds have eased below 20 knots.
