WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, May 20, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

239 AM PDT Wed May 20 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 35 kt. For the

Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and East

Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 2 AM

PDT Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT

this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of Pacific coastal waters.

* WHEN...From noon today to 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

