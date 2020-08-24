WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
238 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 5 AM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 5 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will steep short period west to
northwest swell at times around 6-7 feet at 7 or 8 seconds.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather