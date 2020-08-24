WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

238 PM PDT Mon Aug 24 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 5 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will steep short period west to

northwest swell at times around 6-7 feet at 7 or 8 seconds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather