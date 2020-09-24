WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, September 25, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

315 AM PDT Thu Sep 24 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...10 to 12 ft through Friday.

- FIRST EBB...Around 1130 AM Thursday. Seas to 17 ft with

breakers likely.

- SECOND EBB...Around 12 AM Friday. Seas to 18 ft with breakers

likely.

- THIRD EBB...Around 12 PM Friday. Seas to 15 ft with breakers

likely.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

