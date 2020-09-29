WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, September 29, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
237 AM PDT Tue Sep 29 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 10 to 13 ft at 15
seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater
Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape
Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To
Point Grenville Out 10 Nm and Coastal Waters From James Island
To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Combined seas around 11 ft this morning, subsiding to
between 6 and 8 ft this afternoon. Bar conditions rough this
morning then becoming moderate by this afternoon. Maximum ebb
currents will occur around 400 PM today and 415 AM Wednesday.
* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 7 to 12 ft at 15
seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out
10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To
60 Nm and West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM
PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 5 PM PDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
_____
