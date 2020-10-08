WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 9, 2020

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

323 PM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 AM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt.

For the Gale Watch, south winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10

ft at 17 seconds possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 AM to 11 AM PDT

Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday morning through Friday

evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 21 to 33 kt

possible. For the first Gale Watch, south winds 25 to 35 kt

possible. For the second Gale Watch, west winds 25 to 35 kt

possible.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 AM to 11 AM PDT

Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday afternoon through

Friday evening. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday morning

through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 5 PM PDT FRIDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 25 to 35

kt. For the Gale Watch, south winds 25 to 35 kt possible.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands

and Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 AM to 5 PM PDT

Friday. For the Gale Watch, from Friday afternoon through

Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

