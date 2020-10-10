WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, October 11, 2020
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Portland OR
151 AM PDT Sat Oct 10 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING
TO 4 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.
- GENERAL SEAS...Seas 8 to 10 ft through Sat.
- FIRST EBB...Around noon Sat. Seas near 11 ft, with breakers
possible.
- SECOND EBB...Around midnight Sat. Seas near 13 ft, with
breakers possible
* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.
* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 4 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
