WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, November 8, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

230 AM PST Sat Nov 7 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Seas 10 to 12 feet, easing to 7 to 9 feet

Sunday morning.

- FIRST EBB...Around 9 AM this morning. Seas near 13 ft.

- SECOND EBB...Around 9 PM Sat. Seas to 13 feet with breakers

possible.

- THIRD EBB...Around 1030 AM Sun. Seas to 10 feet.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

