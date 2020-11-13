WA Marine Warning and Forecast
WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 13, 2020
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Seattle WA
403 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 AM PST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 35 kt and seas
13 to 18 ft at 15 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory, south
winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 12 to 16 ft at 14 seconds.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater
out to 60 nm.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM Saturday to 1 AM PST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Admiralty
Inlet.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Combined seas 9 to 11 feet building to 12 to 14 feet
Friday afternoon. Bar conditions rough with breakers likely
Friday afternoon. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 300
PM Friday. The afternoon ebb will be very strong.
* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions
are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor
entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 9 to 14 ft at 15
seconds.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
