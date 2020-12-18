WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 19, 2020 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 225 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...around 11 ft this morning, then 13 to 15 ft this afternoon, and holding at 13 to 15 ft tonight into early Sat. - FIRST EBB...around 715 am Fri. Seas near 1PST THIS EVENING4 ft with breakers possibly. - SECOND EBB...strong ebb around 730 pm Fri. Seas near 17 ft with breakers. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather