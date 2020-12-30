WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 31, 2020 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 243 AM PST Wed Dec 30 2020 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...11 to 13 ft early Wednesday morning building to 14 to 16 ft towards midday Wednesday where seas will hold through early Thursday. - FIRST EBB...Around 445 AM Wednesday. Seas 11 to 13 ft. - SECOND EBB...Strong. Around 5 PM Wednesday. Seas 17 to 19 ft with breakers likely. - THIRD EBB...Around 530 AM Thursday. Seas 16 to 18 ft with breakers likely. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather