WA Marine Warning and Forecast

WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 7, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 243 AM PST Sun Feb 7 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Combined seas 9 to 11 feet. Bar conditions will be rough. Maximum ebb currents will be around 100 PM Sunday and 145 AM Monday. * WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 10 to 12 ft at 10 seconds.

* WHERE...Portions of Pacific coastal waters.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and Admiralty Inlet.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. 